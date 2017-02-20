Attempted abduction in Claremore under investigation

CLAREMORE -- The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted abduction after a Claremore mother said someone tried to take her son outside their home Sunday night.

The mother, Sarah Carter, said the strangers drove up their driveway approached her son, Tayden, while he was on a swing near South 41200 Road.

"I just can’t believe they had the audacity," Carter said. "Our front door was wide opened. Dad’s right in the living room and our gates closed. They just came right up into our yard and tried to get Tayden into the car with them.”

She said one of her sons noticed a man and a woman driving a white sedan with three children in the back. Carter said the people in the vehicle told a boy to get in the car. The boy ran away, his mother said.

Carter said it's a wake up call.

You think living in the country, you’re gonna be safe and away from all of these predators, but you’re not,” Carter said.

People living in the neighborhood say it's normally a quiet area.

One parent said she's not worried about her children being abducted, but makes sure they understand stranger danger.

“I have kids of my own who are very knowledgeable of the fact that we don’t do that. You don’t get in the car with somebody you don’t know,” said Lacy Ragland, a parent.

The boy told his mother that the man in the car was wearing a hat and the woman had blonde hair. He also said the car had a skull sticker on the window.

Carter said she feels lucky that her son knew what to do and hopes the strangers stay away.

“I feel like if that had gone any other way, we probably would be looking for my kid right now instead of being thankful and making changes in our home to keep them more safe,” Carter said.

Those with any information about the attempted abduction are asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.

