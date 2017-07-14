Assault and battery on a police officer charge filed against TPD sergeant
7:29 PM, Jul 13, 2017
TULSA -- A felony assault and battery on a police officer charge has been filed against a Tulsa Police sergeant.
Sgt. Dedlorn Sanders, 51, faces the charge.
According to court documents, Tulsa Police Department officers responded to a disturbance during a child's birthday party on June 30. Documents said that two families with a common infant child were involved in a disagreement during party preparations.
Sanders attempted to leave the party, but was told he couldn't leave by responding officers who were working to determine what the disturbance was about, documents said.
Sanders became upset that he couldn't leave and punched the face of an officer who grabbed his arm, according to court documents.
Sanders was restrained and eventually calmed down.
Sanders has been placed on paid leave during the investigation into the incident.