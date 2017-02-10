Armed robbery in east Tulsa leads to chase, arrest
11:35 AM, Feb 10, 2017
TULSA - An armed robbery in east Tulsa on Friday led to a pursuit and arrest around midday.
Officers were called to an armed robbery in the 8100 block of E. 17th Street and caught up with the victim who, in his own car, was tracking the suspect. The victim had an undetermined amount of money taken from him at gunpoint.
Tulsa Police found the vehicle that appeared to be the suspect car involved. They attempted to stop the suspect but he floored it which started the pursuit.
At one point, the driver had to bail out when the car stalled due to mechanical malfunction.
The suspect exited the vehicle and began fleeing on foot. K9 officers were called out and a perimeter was set up. The suspect eventually was tracked down by police and arrested on numerous charges.