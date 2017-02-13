Architect behind Tulsa's University Club Tower, Fred Gauger, dies

TULSA -- The architect behind a famous Tulsa building died Sunday morning, says a relative.

Fred Gauger is credited with designing the University Club Tower. The tower is the tallest apartment building in Tulsa and a famous part of the downtown Tulsa skyline.

Gauger's granddaughter says he died around 5 in the morning Sunday. Cause was not immediately known.

