American Waste Control ready to recycle for Tulsans, feed those in need

TULSA - A program called Unboxing Christmas will help feed some hungry people during the final days of the year.

Starting Monday, American Waste Control will be accepting recyclable items from all the holiday mess and a portion of the proceeds from this recycling will go to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Green Country residents can recycle at any one of American Waste's more than 500 free 24-hour drop off centers.

More recyclable items are processed during December than any other month of the year, so Paul Ross, American Waste Vice President, says it's the perfect time of year to raise recycling awareness and feed those in need at the same time.

