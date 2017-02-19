All-Star weekend announcer mistakenly introduces Kevin Durant as from Oklahoma City

NEW ORLEANS -- An announcer during NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans mistakenly introduced Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant as from Oklahoma City on Saturday, and it was a bit awkward.

"Alright fans, let's hear it for OKC's own Kevin Durant! From the Golden State Warriors, rather," said the announcer during a break in the 3-point contest.

Watch the clip below:



Durant will team up with former teammate Russell Westbrook on Sunday night in the NBA All-Star game. The two played eight seasons together as members of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

