Alcohol not a factor in crash that killed former University of Oklahoma Sooner James 'Jimbo' Elrod

CHANDLER, Okla. -- A report from the state medical examiner's office confirms that alcohol was not a factor in the crash that claimed the life of James "Jimbo" Elrod.

The report states that Elrod died from multiple blunt force trauma. After the crash, a trooper with OHP said they detected the odor of alcohol.

However, the medical examiner's report confirms Elrod did not have alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

Elrod was a former University of Oklahoma football player.

