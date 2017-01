TULSA, Okla. - A woman in Tulsa has organized a women's march the day after the presidential inauguration.

"I think the main thing is we’re showing our support for human rights," said Barbara Oliver, who organized the Facebook event "Tulsa Women's March."

Oliver's vision was to join the national movement "Women's March in Washington" which is also scheduled for Saturday, January 21.

It's designed to "send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights."

Oliver said the march in Tulsa is not meant to be a protest, but a peaceful gathering. She's encouraging families and children to attend.

"Some people may be doing yoga. We're happy for people to come and do what they feel on that day of the women's march," said Oliver.

It will start at 10 a.m. at the John Hope Franklin Park located at 321 North Detroit Avenue.