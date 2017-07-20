Tulsa mother speaking out after she says her daughter was robbed, attacked at QuikTrip

TULSA -- A Tulsa mother is speaking out after she says her daughter was robbed and attacked at the QuikTrip at the corner of North Lewis Avenue and East 46th Street North on Monday.

"It's hitting her hard. She won't leave the house. She won't get out of bed," said Tulsa resident Sherri Walker.

Tuesday she called her daughter, 19-year-old Kaylee Blaylock, during her lunch break like she does everyday, but heard a chilling story.

"As she was walking to her car she got hit in the back of the head so hard that her head hit her car."

Knocked out cold, she said the suspects placed her in her car and closed the door.

"I feel like its because they thought they might've killed her and tried to hide her."

"Somebody knocking on her window woke her up and that's when she kind of panicked and drove home," said Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Mackenzie.

Walker went back to the QuikTrip with her daughter.

"They just told me that they didn't see her, they don't know what I'm talking about, that they can't give me any footage."

QuikTrip Spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said QT found out about the incident from Walker's Facebook post.

They have no knowledge of the incident or footage, but will help police in any way they can.

Police suspect surveillance footage might not have picked up the encounter because the victim told them she wasn't parked by the front door, possibly where cameras couldn't see.

The sergeant on the case told 2 Works for You they are investigating as if there's no video.

They've requested it from QT but have yet to receive it.

"Just because we didn't see the actual assault doesn't mean the assault didn't occur," said Officer Mackenzie.

Walker said her daughter who was once happy-go-lucky and would give a hand to anyone, is changed.

"Now she's just sad. Broken."

And there's only one way to describe how her family is taking it.

"Hard."

She has a message for the people who attacked her daughter.

"Whether it's today, tomorrow, two months from now, streets talk, and you will be found."

She said she does plan to take legal action against QuikTrip.

Police ask anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596 COPS.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: