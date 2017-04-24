TULSA -- There were scary moments for a family in west Tulsa when they heard a large boom in their home.

A red pickup truck slammed into their living room around 9 a.m. in the 3900 block of Southwest Boulevard.

The family was upstairs when they heard the loud noise. The impact of the crash left a big hole in their wall and bricks strewn on their floor.

No one was hurt in the wreck, but the family said it could have been much worse. They use their living room as their children's play area and are downstairs often.

Tulsa Police said the driver was trying to switch seats with the passenger of the truck, and forgot to put it on park. Officers say she will not be cited because it happened on private property.

When the Tulsa Fire Department responded, they quickly constructed a wooden support beam to avoid further damage inside the home.

The family is waiting for insurance to help repair their wall as soon as possible.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: