A note sent from above: Student who passed away sends special message to best friend

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. - A message sent from above has brought tears and joy to loved ones who are mourning the passing of an area high school student.

Katelyn Hanafin passed away on Jan. 21, leaving behind many who loved her and her vibrant personality. One person who took the news the hardest, was Katelyn’s best friend, Averie.

A balloon launch was held in memory of Katelyn, where many came to honor her and send their love up to heaven. Many wrote heartfelt letters and attached them to balloons, which were released into the sky in hopes they might reach Katelyn.

After the launch, Averie went home, beside herself and missing her best friend. Her mother said she ran to her room and cried, longing for Katelyn.

However, little did Averie know, Katelyn wasn’t far away. In fact, a balloon from Katelyn’s memorial found its way to Averie’s house, and landed right outside her window.

Attached to the balloon, was a note that read, “Miss you sweet girl. Love you, Katelyn.”

A wave of emotion passed through Averie as she realized the note was a message from Katelyn in heaven.

