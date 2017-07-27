New Tulsan waited more than a month for her stuff from movers

TULSA -- A new Tulsa resident is distraught over her experience with a moving company.

Nancy DeLarm waited over a month for a moving company to deliver the boxes she used to pack her home in Arizona to her new home in Tulsa.

DeLarm wanted to be closer to her daughter after losing her husband earlier this year.

She hired a moving broker who works as the middle man and bids out the job to the lowest bidder, leaving the person moving with little control over who handles their stuff.

DeLarm was originally quoted $3,600.

The woman and her daughter, Amy Warner, decided it was worth the money to avoid the hassle.

On June 21, after her boxes were loaded on the moving truck, Warner said the movers increased the price. She ended up being out $8,000 for the movers.

"It came to the point where either 'You want your stuff or you don't. This is what you are going to pay,' " John Warner, DeLarm's son-in-law, said.

DeLarm wanted her boxes delivered by July 3. She did not get them until July 24.

Now that DeLarm has her stuff, she realized a lot of it is broken and missing.

"This was intentional and they are making people suffer and go through pain and they are living high on the hog," John Warner said. "They are evidently doing good and they can treat people like garbage and they can treat their stuff like garbage and it's just not right."

As of now, DeLarm estimates at least $5,000 in damage and she has not opened most of them yet.

She also believes the moving company went through her boxes. She is missing rolls of coins and cash and some of her stuff is not in the boxes she packed it in.

"She had everything packed in bags or boxes and they overloaded her furniture," John Warner said. "They just stuffed her drawers full of stuff that they evidently went through and moved."

DeLarm was openly emotional talking about what happened with her movers.

"Every time she looks at something, it's like 'That's not what I had' or 'It's not the same' or 'What do I do with it, because it's broken now,' " Amy Warner said.

The woman in her 60s is sleeping on an air mattress on the floor of her living room with her dog, Peanut, because her bed is broken.

She is happy everyone is safe but feels violated.

"The hardest part to get back is that another person did this to her and the feelings of being violated and your privacy invaded," Amy Warner said.

With the help of her daughter and son-in-law, DeLarm plans to file suit against the movers for damages and the extra money she was charged.

They want to warn other people planning to move to hire actual movers and not brokers. The family recommends having a conversation in person about expectations from the movers up front.

