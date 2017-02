TULSA, Okla. - A mobile home burst into flames in Osage County displacing a family of five.

The Black Dog Fire Department responded to the address on West 57th Street North around 1:30 a.m.

Fire Chief Paul Reeves said there were three adults and two babies inside the mobile home, but they escaped safely before firefighters arrived.

Both Sperry and Country Corner volunteer firefighters were also called to the scene to help supply water.

The family will not be able to go home because it is a total loss, according to Chief Reeves.

Currently, the family is staying with some relatives next door, but the Red Cross was called in case it needed aid.

Chief Reeves said the fire started in one of the bedrooms and believed it was caused by a space heater.

"Our number one thing is gotta have three feet clearance when using a space heater in any room," said Chief Reeves.

He also added that the home had no smoke detectors.