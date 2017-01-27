A beloved pilot is being remembered after he crashed and died near Grove

GROVE, Okla. - Family and friends of Robert Hudson, 61, are remembering his life after the fatal plane crash.

"He was the best man I know," said Callie Hudson, one of his four children, "He loved his family. He was really funny."

Hudson leaves behind his wife Pam of 40 years, four children and eight grandchildren. His family described him as a caring person who was passionate about helping people in Mexico.

He and Pam joined the "Mexico Medical Missions" organization 10 years ago to help indigenous people in Chihuahua with food, shelter and medical care.

"My dad being a pilot and an engineer went to start helping identify good places to build runways, so they strategically built nine runways through the mountain area," explained Callie.

Her father flew small-engine planes to help transport people who needed medical care. He and Pam moved to Mexico two years ago to be closer to the indigenous people.

Callie shared that his nickname was "el corazon" or "the heart".

"They would say Bob is the heart of our work. He just loved people and had a way of connecting with people that made people feel warm," said Callie.

Hudson's funeral will be next week in Missouri.