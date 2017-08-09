80-year-old Kentucky Walmart employee pepper-sprayed by shoplifters, two arrested in Broken Arrow
2:49 PM, Aug 9, 2017
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (AP) -- Broken Arrow police said two people were arrested after an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky was pepper-sprayed during a robbery.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Mount Sterling police said in a Facebook post that a man shoplifted several items from the store and pepper-sprayed the woman when she tried to stop him on Saturday.
The Facebook post includes photos of the man and a woman accused of being an accomplice and providing the pepper spray before they entered the store.
Police say the two suspects left in a maroon minivan with Oklahoma plates.
Michael Jude, 35, and Sandra Yeahquo, 36, were arrested a little after noon on Wednesday in the 2700 block of West Ocala Street in Broken Arrow.