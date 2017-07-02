76-YO man knocked unconscious in Tulsa as he changed his tire

TULSA - A 76-year-old man was knocked unconscious as he tried to change a tire on his vehicle about 3:15 a.m. at 200 E. 56th St. Sunday morning, Tulsa Police say.

Officers responded to a man down next to a car that was engulfed in flames.

The victim's name has not been released. Officers say the man was likely hit with a glass jar that had a wick in that was found at the scene. They said it appears there was flammable material in the jar.

Police say witnesses dragged the man away from his car before it went up in flames. The car, a Mercedes 380 was a total loss. IV was transported to St Francis Hospital by EMSA.

There is no suspect information at this time and the victim's identity has not been released.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: