61st and Peoria neighborhood reducing in crime, despite recent shooting

TULSA, Okla. - A south Tulsa neighborhood, known notoriously for it's crime is still working hard to do away with its negative stigma.



The area near 61st and Peoria, plagued yet again by a shooting on Monday, leaving many wondering if things will ever change. The area is patrolled by the city's first and only community resource officer and is an example of what the City hopes to have in all neighborhoods.



tonight, we're showing you how it works... even after tragedy strikes.



“I know that when a shooting happens in that area not only does it affect everyone that sees 61st and Peoria, it affects those that live there,” Community Resource Officer, Popsey Floyd, said. “It gives them a sense this is always going to be our reality.”



Officer Floyd is committed to turning the area of 61st and Peoria into a prosperous neighborhood.



“We want them to see their own neighborhood as that, we want them to see the potential they have in their own apartment complexes,” Floyd said.



He has worked hard to make this change, investing time not only to patrol, but with the people. The violence has settled, but it still exists, most recently a shooting near the 6400 block of Owasso ave, when a woman was left bleeding in the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach.



“It’s hard seeing those things,” Floyd said.



But the truth is, crime happens everywhere, according to Floyd, and 61st and Peoria is changing for the better.



“The response has been great as far as when we have those type of crimes,” Floyd said. “I now have people contacting me, people emailing me.”



All of those residents are notifying police of how they can better their community, and at 61st and Peoria, police said the crime is improving.



“There's been a lot of crime, shootings you haven't heard about, because they were prevented because people have contacted me,” Floyd said.



All are sharing information with a trusted officer, something that didn't exist in the past. Floyd said he is honored to be a part of change, something he believes is happening.



Tulsa Police along with the City are determined to follow on the heels of Officer Floyd's success and introduce more resource officers to the community.

