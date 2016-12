TULSA -- Police have identified the suspect in a stabbing that left one woman dead Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Jose Rivera-Chavez, 26, was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman inside a hotel.

Police say the stabbing happened around 2:30 at the Extended Stay Inn on the 8500 block of East 41st Street.

According to police, the 60-year-old woman was stabbed inside her room on the bottom floor of the hotel.

After the stabbing, several witnesses chased down Rivera-Chavez and subdued him until police arrived.

Update: stabbing victim died at hospital. Tulsa recoded its 81st Homicide of 2016

Suspect in custody — Brian Miller KJRH (@Brian_Miller_TV) December 27, 2016

This is Tulsa's 81st homicide of 2016.

