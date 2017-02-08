41st and Harvard construction affecting business: Project on time for August completion

TULSA, Okla. - A major road construction project near 41st street and Harvard is causing some frustration for nearby businesses.

The project, which began in January, has limited drivers to one lane each direction while closing off some businesses main access.

Crews are only about one month in to a seven month project, and some businesses are already hurting.

"They're just thinking about the road," Debbie Wilson, Owner of Ted & Debies Flower & Garden said. "You know they're just trying to get their job done and we understand that, and we are trying to keep a positive attitude about it."

Britt Vance, field engineer manager at the City of Tulsa said he understands the frustration some businesses are experiencing.

"It's always going to be that way, but we have a job to do in there," Vance said. "The waterline needs to be replaced it's probably been in the ground 70 or 80 years."

But the major and necessary construction comes at a rather busy time of year, when Ted & Debbie's Flower & Garden is gearing up for Valentine's Day. A day full of deliveries.

"We've already planned to go out the other direction, just to keep we everybody safer," Wilson said.

Other businesses -- hitting that same road block, literally.

"People will bypass us and go wherever it's convenient," Maggie Fox, owner of ox Dry Cleaners said. "We are a service of convenience, so it matters a great deal."

For Fox Cleaners, it's main entry on 41st street is taking a direct hit, forcing the business to try and recover its losses.

"We are offering a 20 percent discount on our pickup and delivery, which we would never do before," Fox said.

Businesses said the city has been good at letting them know about construction beforehand.

"We try to do it with as little convenience as we possibly can," Vance said.

The project is expected to be finished in august, and businesses said they just hope the city stays on schedule.

The project costs nearly $3 million, and consists of new waterlines, storm sewers, sidewalks, driveways and traffic signals and handicap ramps.

