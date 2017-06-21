4 car crash partially shuts down I-44 East

Tulsa--

A four vehicle crash partially shut down Interstate 44 East early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 1:45 AM, just west of 193rd East Avenue near the Hard Rock Casino. The crash caused a red pickup to roll over onto its roof.

Troopers reduced the highway to just one lane eastbound while crews worked at the scene.

2 Works for You's crew on the scene saw paramedics transport at least one person from the scene, but it's unclear how seriously injured that person was.

