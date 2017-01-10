375 drivers registered at the Chili Bowl Nationals, 11 are women

TULSA, Okla. - Only 11 of 375 drivers who registered for the 31st annual Chili Bowl Nationals are women.

One of them is hoping to make history by becoming the first woman to make it to Saturday's A Main feature.

"To be here, it's pretty surreal," said 21-year-old Holly Shelton.

She's 21 years old and started racing midget cars in 2016.

Shelton defeated two NASCAR racers in northern California two years ago.

"I don't think guys like getting beat by girls so much, but when we're on the race track I don't see gender, just another driver," said Shelton.