WELLING, Okla. - Cherokee County authorities are searching for a 37-year-old man who they say walked away from an assisted living home in Welling on Wednesday.

Paul Knight left the home without his medication on Wednesday evening and hasn't been seen since.

He was last seen walking east of Tahlequah on Highway 62 around 7:45 a.m. Thursday. He was wearing denim overalls, a dark-colored T-shirt and a tan ball cap.

If you see Knight, please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at (918) 456-2583.

