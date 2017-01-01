3 men hospitalized after shooting in midtown Tulsa New Year's Eve

TULSA -- Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting left three people injured in midtown.

Police say around 5:30 Saturday evening, a group of men went to a barber shop on the 6000 block of East 20st Street. A while later, the men went to meet with another group of men on a nearby street.

Officers say members of one group pulled out handguns and opened fire on the other group.

Paramedics say a 20-year-old and two teenagers were injured in the shooting. One of the victims is in critical condition, but police say all the victims are expected to be okay.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: