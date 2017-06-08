3 hospitalized after East Tulsa crash

Tulsa--

Three people are being treated following a crash in East Tulsa.

Officers say around 11:15 PM Wednesday, a drunk driver heading east on 21st Street lost control at South 129th East Avenue.

The car rolled into the westbound lanes of 21st, hitting another car in the process. Both cars are totalled.

Police say paramedics transported three people from the scene. There's no word on their conditions.

