3 Bixby residents killed in vehicle crash in Texas, family needs help bringing them home

BIXBY -- A horrific car accident claimed the lives of three family members from Bixby while they vacationed in Texas.



Those loved ones have no way of getting home for a proper burial, leaving surviving family members feeling hopeless. But, as it turns out, not all hope is not lost, as a community bands together to bring them home.



On Saturday morning, tragic news made its way from Houston to Bixby. Friends and family of the Perez and Alvarado family were in shock after learning three women who they loved dearly, would never come home.



Today, the tears continue to fall as the tragic news is still too hard to comprehend.



“I just didn't want to believe it, “ Marcella Samuel, a close friend of the family said.



On Saturday morning, a car accident in Texas claimed the lives of 17-year-old Sonia, a recent Bixby High School graduate, 27-year-old Maggie, and 58-year-old Maria, all family and residents of Bixby. Texas officials said five people were in the vehicle, and of the two survivors, one is in critical condition.



“You'll never expect it, tomorrow is never promised,” Tayler Samuel, a family friend said.



The Perez and Alvarado family were headed to Houston for a family vacation, excited to build memories after a hard year mourning the death of their father. But for the family, tragedy would strike again.



“To lose that many family members at once is really a tragedy,” Sami Flinn, a family friend said.



Even more tragic, the family of those lost has no means of getting their loved ones back to Oklahoma for a proper burial, which exceeds $15,000. When friends heard the news, they stepped in to help.



“The kids decided that they wanted to do a car wash,” Flinn said.



The memory of Sonia, Maggie and Maria, beat the heat as friends scrubbed, washed and rinsed dozens of cars on Tuesday.



“I’m here to help them raise money so they can bring them home,” Marcella said.



With each car that came through, some grief is washed away as loved ones held on to believing, that they'll see Sonia, Maggie and Maria again someday.



If you’d like to help bring the Perez/Alvarado family home, you can do so here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: