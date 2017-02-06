2nd trial on murder charge to begin for ex-Tulsa officer Shannon Kepler

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The second murder trial of a former Tulsa police officer for the shooting death of his daughter's boyfriend is scheduled to begin.

Potential jurors are to gather Monday in Tulsa County District Court for the start of the first-degree murder trial of 56-year-old Shannon Kepler.

Kepler is charged in the August 2014 shooting death of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake and has claimed he fired in self-defense. His first trial ended in mistrial in November when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on the murder charge, but convicted him on two related misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct with a firearm.

Kepler was sentenced to a total of one year in jail, but is appealing the convictions.

Kepler retired from the police force after being charged in the case.

