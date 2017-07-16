2 Works for You wins 1st place in 4 categories at AP Awards

2 Works for You brought home four 1st place trophies at this year's Associated Press Awards for Television stations in Oklahoma and Arkansas this weekend.

Fourteen broadcast organizations submitted 232 entries in the contest, which featured news, sports and weather stories from the calendar year.

For every category in which 2 Works for You had a nomination, the Tulsa television station took home 1st place. The winning categories for 2 Works for You were:

Best Spot News --1, KJRH-TV, Tulsa, "30 Seconds of Terror: Pawnee Earthquake"; 2, Meghan Kee and 40/29 Staff, KHBS/KHOG-TV, Rogers, "Farmington Gas Fire."

--1, KJRH-TV, Tulsa, "30 Seconds of Terror: Pawnee Earthquake"; 2, Meghan Kee and 40/29 Staff, KHBS/KHOG-TV, Rogers, "Farmington Gas Fire." Best Feature Photography--1, John Guthery and Cori Duke, KJRH-TV, Tulsa, "Snake Bite"; 2, Colleen Wilson, KOKH-TV, Oklahoma City, "Showmen's Rest."

Best Photographer Portfolio --1, John Guthery, KJRH-TV, Tulsa; 2, Andrejs Dabars, KTUL-TV, Tulsa.

--1, John Guthery, KJRH-TV, Tulsa; 2, Andrejs Dabars, KTUL-TV, Tulsa. Best Solo Journalist-- 1, Will DuPree, KJRH-TV, Tulsa, "Claremore Teachers Invent a Swing for Success"; 2, Brett Rains, KHBS/KHOG-TV, Rogers.

"I'd like to congratulate everyone on their hard work!" said KJRH2 Vice President and General Manager Amy Calvert. "The winners this year worked incredibly hard, but this is a team effort and they couldn't have done it without the support of EVERYONE else. Congrats to our winners, and everyone as a whole."

