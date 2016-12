EUFAULA, Okla. - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office identified the two victims who died after a standoff and fire on Dec. 21 at a mobile home near Eufala.

Deputies say the victims are 53-year-old Kevin Killillay and 36-year-old Seth Mortenson. They say both of the victims were shot and found dead inside the burned mobile home. A dog was also found inside.

RELATED: Convicted felon in custody after standoff, fatal fire near Eufala | Eufala neighbors remember man they believe was found in burning home

During the fire investigation, deputies say 34-year-old Trevor Armstrong confronted them with a shotgun. He was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff.

Twelve formal charges were filed against Armstrong on Wednesday, including first degree arson and five counts of assault and battery on an officer. He is due back in court on Jan. 26.

Deputies say Killillay was the owner of the mobile home in the Bridgeport East Community.

