TULSA -- A woman and her boyfriend were sentenced to prison Friday in the death of a 6-month-old.

Kevin Lee Crawford was sentenced to life in prison while the child’s mother, Anna Hayden was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

RELATED: 'I have never seen a more blatant failure by DHS,' internal records say in the death of a Tulsa baby

Both Crawford and Hayden were arrested in January of 2016 after 6-month-old Arrow Hayden was found dead inside a shed.

A Department of Human Services caseworker had nearly a dozen opportunities to remove the infant from the home.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: