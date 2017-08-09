2 juveniles killed in crash during Oklahoma police chase

WOODWARD, Okla. (AP) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl have died after the car they were riding in crashed while being pursued by police in western Oklahoma.



An OHP report says the two were in a car driven by a 14-year-old boy when the car crashed in Woodward shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.



Their names were not released.



The report says a Woodward officer tried to stop the car for running a stop sign when the driver sped away. The car eventually hit a curb and rolled.



A 13-year-old boy in the car is hospitalized in stable condition for injuries he suffered in the crash while the driver and another 14-year-old boy were treated and released.



Both girls were from Woodward and the boys are from Vici.

