2 juveniles arrested after Tulsa police find drugs in stolen car New Year's Day

TULSA -- Two juveniles were arrested following a pursuit in midtown Tulsa New Year's Day.

According to police, around midnight officers tried to pull a stolen car over, but the driver fled.

Eventually the suspect crashed into a parked car near 51st Street and Memorial Drive.

Officers say five people inside the vehicle then tried to flee on foot, but officers caught up to the suspect after a brief chase.

After searching the car, police say they found drugs on the backseat.

