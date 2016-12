PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. -- Two people were transported to the hospital after a large building caught fire in Pawnee Tuesday evening.

Firefighters say they responded to the ICES Corporation building in Pawnee County after an explosion set the building on fire.

Two people were injured after the explosion, but officials say they are expected to be okay.

A local fire department had to truck in water due to lack of available water in the area.

Firefighters say much of the inside of the building was destroyed by the fire and the building is likely a total loss.

