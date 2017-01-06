1st degree murder charge filed in stabbing of 60-YO woman at Extended Inn

TULSA - First degree murder charges were filed Friday morning against Jose Rivera-Chavez; he is accused of stabbing a 60-year-old woman to death at a Tulsa motel in December.

Rivera-Chavez, 26, allegedly stabbed Wanda Cooper at the Extended Stay and Inn in the 8500 block of E. 41st St. It was Tulsa's 81st homicide of 2016.

