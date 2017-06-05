18-wheeler carrying track hoe hit and damaged overpass on US-412 and 65th West Avenue

TULSA -- An 18-wheeler transporting a track hoe hit an overpass on US-412 and 65th West Avenue around noon.

An official with ODOT described the damage to the beams and concrete as "significant." He said construction was done on the bridge in the last few years.

Debris fell from the bridge onto passing cars.

Cymonne Williamson was driving on US-412 at the time it happened and said she saw debris falling. She said she could not stop in time to miss it.

Williamson said she pulled over to assess the damage and said part of her car was dragging the ground. She had to have it towed.

"It was scary, because I didn't know if more was going to be coming down from the bridge," Williamson said. "I didn't know if it was going to break my windshield. I didn't know if it was going to total my car, but I am just happy that I'm O.K. and I don't have any bleeding. It's just little minor stuff on the car. I can get it fixed."

All lanes on US-412 opened about two hours after the crash. The right southbound lane on 65th West Avenue remains closed until further notice, according to ODOT.