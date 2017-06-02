14-year-old Edmond resident, Rohan Rajeev, runner up in Scripps National Spelling Bee

It was a grueling day of championship-level spelling for Edmond’s own Rohan Rajeev in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Rajeev spelled some incredible words including brabancon, psophometer, and konohiki.

Edith Fuller is at the Scripps #SpellingBee finals to cheer for her fellow Oklahoman. @KJRH2HD @ScrippsBee pic.twitter.com/jZGvJS7y4t — Karen Larsen (@KarenLarsenKJRH) June 2, 2017

It was a simple five letter word, marem, which means a coarse perennial grass that grows on sand dunes that did him in.

"I think I've seen it somewhere. I just couldn't - I couldn't recall it. I don't know,” said Rajeev.

This was Rohan’s last chance with the Scripps National Spelling Bee, but we may see another Oklahoma speller take to the stage again.

Edith Fuller made history as the youngest speller ever at the Bee.

In the end, 12-year-old Ananya Vinay was crowned the winner of the 2017 Scrips National Spelling Bee. The California native had to spell marocain correctly in order to win the title.

Vinay will take home a $40,000 cash prize after nearly 12 hours of spelling correctly.

Ananya Vinay of Fresno wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Rohan Rajeev wins 2nd! @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/1iyl0fy5aT — Karen Larsen (@KarenLarsenKJRH) June 2, 2017

