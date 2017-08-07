12-year-old calls police to report armed robbery, according to Tulsa Police

TULSA -- Police are searching for several suspects after they say a 12-year-old called police to report an armed robbery.

Police say the 12-year-old called 911 in reference to the robbery on the 1000 block of North Lewis Avenue.

According to police, three suspects broke into the home and pointed a gun at the victim. The suspects then took money and ran from the home.

On their way out, one of the suspects fired a round at a neighbor. Police say they are still searching for all three suspects.

