10 displaced after fire at Bradford Apartments in north Tulsa Monday night

TULSA -- 10 people were forced from their homes after an apartment fire in north Tulsa Monday night.

Firefighters say they arrived at the Bradford apartments to find smoke and heavy flames coming from the building.

Several people had to be rescued from the second floor after becoming trapped, say officials with the Tulsa Fire Department.

One apartment unit was damaged by flames. Several other apartments sustained damage from the water used to extinguish the flames and smoke.

EMSA says two people were transported to the hospital in non-emergent condition. Four others were treated at the scene.

Officials with Tulsa fire will continue investigating what caused the fire.

