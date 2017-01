TULSA - The Tulsa Disc Sports Association hosted a tournament Saturday and Sunday to raise money for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

“Because of what the city of Tulsa and the county of Tulsa does for our parks we feel it helps. It’s our way of giving back to the city for the county parks," said organizer Doug Duff.

55 teams gathered on Sunday alone and raised more than $4,000.

