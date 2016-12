TULSA - Last-minute shoppers took on the Woodland Hills Mall starting early Saturday morning to check some items off of their families' Christmas lists.

The Woodland Hills Mall is open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Christmas Even so everyone can get what they need. And shoppers took on the challenge, getting there before the doors opened.

The mall is closed on Christmas Day, and reopens 12/26 with special hours from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

