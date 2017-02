Watch live streaming video in the player below. Video may take a moment to load.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a large grass fire southeast of Oklahoma City.

According to KFOR, the fire was reported near S.E. 134th and Midwest Boulevard.

So far, nearly 600 acres have been burned by the grass fire. KFOR reports that at least one structure caught fire and a housing addition is being threatened by the flames.

