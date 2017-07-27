2 Works for You reunites anchor team Scott Thompson and Lisa Jones

TULSA, Okla. – KJRH 2 Works for You is reuniting two award-winning news anchors who each have deep roots covering the biggest news stories in Tulsa and throughout Oklahoma. Scott Thompson, a veteran news anchor and beloved storyteller, is teaming up again with Lisa Jones, a journalist and accomplished local businesswoman, to co-anchor 2 Works for You Today weekdays from 4:30-7 a.m.

“Longtime Tulsa audiences will fondly remember when Scott and Lisa anchored together. They were friends then and have remained close over the years. Viewers will see that same chemistry with Scott, Lisa and the entire morning team,” said Amy Calvert, vice president and general manager of KJRH.

Thompson recently left KOTV in Tulsa after 28 years working as a reporter and anchor. He is Oklahoma’s most honored broadcast journalist. He won five national Edward R. Murrow Awards for his reporting and writing, the Sigma Delta Chi Award and Bronze Medallion for "Public Service in Television Journalism" from the Society of Professional Journalists, numerous regional Murrow Awards, seven Emmy Awards and three national Telly Awards for best feature reporting. He serves on the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence and the Sand Springs Education Foundation.

“KJRH has always been a special place for me. I spent a few of my early years in the business working here, and I welcomed the opportunity to return,” said Thompson. “I love this city. I’ve raised my family here, and I have a vested interest in helping our community thrive.”

Jones spent more than 16 years covering breaking news, local politics and community news in Tulsa. She stepped away from local television in 2000 to be a consultant and corporate trainer, and for the last 13 years has worked in the oil and gas industry. She has served on several non-profit committees and boards, most recently Goodwill and Call Rape.

“I’ve enjoyed working in the business world, but my first love was always being a journalist and making that connection with audiences,” said Jones. “The opportunity to work again with Scott is an unexpected dream come true. I look forward to working together again in a morning format where our personalities and knowledge of Tulsa can really shine.”

Jones and her husband, David, have been married almost 19 years. She has four stepchildren. Thompson and his wife, Holly, have two sons.

Thompson and Jones start in their new positions on 2 Works for You Today on Aug. 14th.

