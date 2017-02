JENKS, Okla. - Jenks Public Schools says it's seen a slight increase in the amount of kids out sick from school recently.

One of the district's health professionals says this time of year is always high for sickness.

She says because the temperatures change so quickly from day to day, the trees and other plants think the seasons are changing and it's time bloom.

Therefore, allergens are released when they shouldn't, in addition to the strife of cold weather sickness, including the flu.

