Bixby McDonalds hosts fundraiser to benefit families affected by Purcell crash

BIXBY, Okla. - A community in mourning is coming together to care for the victims of the Purcell crash last week.

“It’s been fun to watch the families come in," said McDonald's Owner Shonda Wagner.

Thursday people gathered like they do most nights to have dinner, but Thursday, for a purpose.

“A lot of them told us they were here for the family, to support the families.”

The Bixby community has been grieving the loss of four of their own in a tragic car accident last week.

Erin Van Horn, her son Zachary, Beck Kitterman and Lizzie Edwards all died after their car crashed into the back of a semi.

This past week family and friends laid them to rest, but not their family's needs.

“Everybody wants to help sometimes they just don’t know how.”

From 5 to 9 p.m. lines stretched through the restaurant.

“We were very busy that first hour and it stayed steady since then.”

20 percent of all proceeds are going to funeral and medical costs for the families.

“I wanted to just have some avenue for the community to give their support.”

This community trying to make some financial burdens go away, knowing the pain never does.

