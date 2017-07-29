Jenks fifth graders take monthly trips to Tulsa's Day Center to care for the homeless

TULSA - Every month a group of students from Jenks Southeast takes a trip to Tulsa's Day Center, they say to put smiles on as many faces as possible.

It's a lot of responsibility to pickup.

These soon-to-be fifth graders load up a cart full of everything someone needs to start a new life.

And it's easily heavier than all of them combined.

“They definitely don’t just appear, it takes a lot more work than you think it does," said Jenks Southeast Student Jake Schissel.

By now they're pros, walking through Tulsa's Day Center for the Homeless to deliver housewarming kits.

They go to people who have never known what it's like to have a home, and finally get one.

“When they move in they have almost nothing, so it just helps out to have a lot stuff," he said.

It started with Quinn and a lesson at Jenks Southeast on community service.

“Whenever you really think about it it’s like what if you were homeless? I would want people to help me get started," said Jenks Southeast Student Quinn Leos.

Her friends Jackson, Julia and Jake all joined in.

"I'm glad I've giving them a good change," said Jenks Southeast Student Julia Mudd.

The money comes from a Go Fund Me Jake's mom setup.

"They have shown such a giving, loving heart. They have been concerned even through the Summer about shopping together, getting the exact right things for the baskets," said Jake's Mother Jennifer Schissel.

Each basket is more than a hundred dollars, and today the group delivered their 40th.

"It's really cool seeing kids this age really doing something for the community," said Tulsa Day Center's Mack Haltom.

After each trip they leave with their heads held a little higher knowing while they may be small, their impact is anything but.

“What do you hope your story inspires other people to do? Make a difference in the world," said Jenks Southeast Student Jackson Howard.

The group hopes to raise money for and deliver 60 kits by the end of this year.

You can find a link to help them reach their goal here.

