Hunter drowns in southern Oklahoma while trying to save dog

DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) -- Authorities in Stephens County say a duck hunter has drowned while trying to save his dog.



Sheriff Wayne McKinney told The Duncan Banner (http://bit.ly/2iS3TZ4 ) that the victim was duck hunting when he tried to rescue his dog after it got into trouble in icy water while retrieving a duck Saturday near Duncan.



The victim's name and other details of the incident haven't been released.



McKinney said the investigation is being turned over the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Lake Patrol.

