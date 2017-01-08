Hunter drowns in southern Oklahoma while trying to save dog
2:48 PM, Jan 8, 2017
2:48 PM, Jan 8, 2017
Share Article
DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) -- Authorities in Stephens County say a duck hunter has drowned while trying to save his dog.
Sheriff Wayne McKinney told The Duncan Banner (http://bit.ly/2iS3TZ4 ) that the victim was duck hunting when he tried to rescue his dog after it got into trouble in icy water while retrieving a duck Saturday near Duncan.
The victim's name and other details of the incident haven't been released.
McKinney said the investigation is being turned over the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Lake Patrol.