Heart Health Month: Heart disease kills one woman every 80 seconds

Heart disease is the number one killer of women. Doctors say cardiovascular diseases and stroke cause one in three woman’s death each year, killing approximately one woman in the U.S. every 80 seconds.

A health educator for weight loss and wellness at Hillcrest says learning the numbers changer her life.

"I had and extremely unhealthy life, I ate pattymelts and french fires and pints of ice cream and large pizzas by myself daily,” said Brook Hinton.

A healthcare worker herself, Hinton says she became concerned about her own health after seeing more and more young people coming in with heart problems.

So she enrolled in the weight loss and wellness program at Hillcrest. "It was shocking, knew it was going to be bad but to actually see the numbers. It sparked me to say Ok, You are unhealthy and it’s time to change it.”

“Women are notorious of taking care of everybody else, they don’t look at their own health and look at their own needs. So they ignore their symptoms a lot of the time,” said Jessica Griddith, APRN-CNS at the Oklahoma Heart Institute.

One of the easiest ways to find out if you’re at risk for heart disease is to know your numbers.

"I was just blind honestly, I didn't know anything about health. I didn't care to know anything about health. I didn't know what it was like to be slim, or what a fruit or vegetable was and what I can do for you,” said Griffith.

Hinton now works as a health educator for the same program that helped her lose weight and get reclaim her health.

