Green Country electric companies are preparing for the weekend's potential winter storm

TULSA - Potentially dangerous winter weather in the coming days has sent Green Country electric companies into overdrive preparing for what may come.

Representatives for OG&E, PSO and Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative all say there's no way to prevent power lines from freezing, but they are preparing in other ways.

All of the companies say they've been preparing for at least a week, bringing in extra help and keeping tree limbs cut near lines.

PSO said it will have about 1,800 workers on-hand to respond to outages or emergencies in Tulsa and surrounding towns.

They say even a half inch of ice can be bad for the lines.

You can check for updates or report outages for each of the companies with the following links.

Also, PSO emphasizes the importance of using generators safely.

