Grand River Dam Authority expands blue green algae advisory at Grand Lake

DELAWARE COUNTY -- The Grand River Dam Authority has expanded it’s advisory after blue green algae was found is another part of Grand Lake.

According to GRDA, testing confirms the presence of the algae was confirmed in Horse Creek extending near the shoreline of Grand Lake State Park at Bernice.

“We’re expanding our advisory to this area due to our latest water sampling results,” said GRDA Vice President of Corporate Communications Justin Alberty. “We’re asking the public to take precautions and avoid contact with the water in the Fly Creek and areas of Horse Creek around the Highway 85A bridge.

Officials say most of the lake is not impacted by the advisories.

