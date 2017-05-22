Governor signs new gun legislation allowing military members to carry handgun without a license

TULSA - Governor Mary Fallin signed gun legislation Monday that will allow military personnel to carry a handgun without a license. 

Senate Bill 35 by Senator Kim David says active military or those in the Reserves or National Guard who are 21 or older can carry a handgun as long as they have a valid military I.D. and a valid Oklahoma driver's license (or state photo I.D). 

"Requiring them to get a license to carry a handgun is redundant and an expense our Oklahoma heroes shouldn’t have to worry about,” said Sen. David.

The bill goes into effect November 1, 2017. 

Read the full bill here

