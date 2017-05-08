Teen takes her Harvard acceptance letter to prom

High school doesn’t hold the greatest memories for me. Sure, I had friends. But really, four long years of drama and math? No thanks. My only extracurricular was the newspaper and I didn’t even go to prom because, really, does it matter in the grand scheme of life? (The answer is no, by the way.)

Don’t just take it from me, though. The super smart Priscilla Samey doesn’t seem to care what you think about her high school days either. Why should she? She’s got more important things to do. Like, you know, go to Harvard in the fall.

Hi I'm Priscilla Samey and I just got into:

Yale

Princeton

Harvard

Columbia

Brown

University of Pennsylvania

Cornell

Look at what God did — • (@prizxillas) March 30, 2017

After being accepted to 15 colleges, Samey wasn’t exactly bothered by the fact that she didn’t have a date to her senior prom. Things like that might seem like the end of the world to your standard high school kid but, when your world is bigger than that, things like dating are the least of your worries.

But Samey still wanted to go to prom. So what does a self-respecting, intelligent woman do? Well, you take your Harvard acceptance letter (obviously).

Couldn't find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17 pic.twitter.com/vIw2524wXu — • (@prizxillas) April 30, 2017

A tweet from the soon-to-be college student reading, “Couldn’t find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did # Harvard2021 # prom2k17″ quickly went viral, being retweeted nearly 30,000 times so far.

Clearly, the internet is supporting her choice, with strangers wishing her well on her journey.

@prizxillas I don't know you. But, congratulations Queen. — King Petty (@Memedued) April 30, 2017

Samey has since tweeted a thank you to her supporters after the post went viral, saying she is impressed by everyone’s kindness.

I'm forever impressed by how kind y'all can be thank you I'm shook — • (@prizxillas) April 30, 2017

To make this story even better, Samey is a first-generation American and daughter of West African immigrants. Her advice for other teens applying to college?

“There’s a lot of pressure nowadays that there’s a type colleges want,” she told Mic. “Stick to your roots, and write essays that reflect who you are as a person.”

Congratulations, Priscilla! On your acceptance letters and the best date ever.

